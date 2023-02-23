Advertise With Us
Get to know a Lenoir County 2023 Presidential Scholars Program nominee

By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Here in the east, one Lenoir County student has been nominated for a very prestigious award.

South Lenoir high school senior, David Phillippe, is a candidate for the 2023 Presidential Scholars Program. Nineteen students from North Carolina will stand among the 161 students nationwide that are chosen. The U.S. Department of Education describes it as “one of the nation’s highest honors for students.”

Seniors that are selected for the honor have to meet U.S. Presidential Scholars Program standards for academic success, leadership, and community involvement.

Phillippe was nominated by one of his teachers at South Lenoir High School. After his nomination, he completed a lengthy application and a series of essays. The program expects to name semi-finalists in mid-April and announce the U.S. Presidential Scholars in May.

Regardless if he is chosen, after he receives his high school diploma, he will be attending North Carolina State to study engineering.

