ECU women’s basketball wins triple overtime classic over Houston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It took three overtimes but the ECU women’s basketball team won its final regular season home game 88-83 over Houston on Wednesday night in Greenville.

“To go into triple overtime and be able to win it that is a toughness factor,” said ECU head coach Kim McNeill, “Who is willing to win the game? Everybody is tired, legs are tired.”

“It’s a lot of emotions but just like our coaches said we can’t get too high and can’t get too low,” says Pirates leading scorer Danae McNeal, “Have to stay level headed and just play our game and focus on us.”

The Pirates came back from down 59-47 with 5:42 to play to force overtime.

They played through the first and second overtime with no room between the two teams.

ECU finally able to separate and hold the lead in the third overtime to claim their 20th win of the season. It’s only the 4th time the Pirates have reached the 20 win mark in program history.

ECU was led by Danae McNeal with 34 points. She hit a number of clutch baskets. Synia Johnson had 16 points and Farmville Central graduate Amiya Joyner had 14 points and 15 rebounds to help the Pirates secure the win.

Iycez Adams had 6 points and 10 rebounds. Her baskets came at critical moments in the game including triple overtime.

Houston was led by Bria Patterson who had 27 points, Britney Onyeje had 19 points and Tatyana Hill with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The game is the second longest in ECU program history. It is the longest win. They played four overtimes against TCU back in 2004. They lost their longest game ever 125-119.

ECU has won six straight games and close the regular season at Tulane on Saturday at 3 PM.

