Dry conditions & gusty winds increase fire risk across ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gusty winds will lead to enhanced risk of wild fires through Friday.

The wild fire risk increased due to wind gusts up to 40-mph, fairly dry conditions and low relative humidities.

This risk includes all counties in Eastern North Carolina effective through Friday, February 24.

