Dry conditions & gusty winds increase fire risk across ENC

Extra caution advised for outdoor burning
Source: Rusk County OEM Facebook page
By Jim Howard
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gusty winds will lead to enhanced risk of wild fires through Friday.

The wild fire risk increased due to wind gusts up to 40-mph, fairly dry conditions and low relative humidities.

This risk includes all counties in Eastern North Carolina effective through Friday, February 24.

