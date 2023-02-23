Advertise With Us
Carteret Co. public information meeting March 7 for transportation plan

Emerald Isle bridge
Emerald Isle bridge(Town of Emerald Isle)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolinians have the chance to voice their input on the future of transportation decision-making.

Carteret County will host a public information meeting on Tuesday, March 7, about a Comprehensive Transportation Plan. This meeting will be from 5:30-7 p.m. at Fort Benjamin Park, 100 McQueen Ave. in Newport.

This meeting will be an informal, open-house-style format with no formal presentation. There will be representatives from the Department of Transportation and Carteret County who can answer questions and receive comments. All questions and comments will be received and taken into consideration as the plan develops.

A plan is a long-range document that is to assist decision-making for transportation over the next 25 to 30 years, and is required. The goal is to bridge government officials and the public to determine what will be best in terms of transportation.

For more information, like if you cannot attend in person but want to provide input, contact the Carteret County Planning Department at (252) 728-8545.

