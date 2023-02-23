CarolinaEast Foundation gives $140k to thirteen nonprofits and programs
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina hospital foundation has awarded grants to 13 nonprofits to help support their causes.
The CarolinaEast Foundation hosted a check-passing event for the nonprofits and programs. The checks totaled $140,000 from their second grant cycle of 2023.
The money came from the most recent CarolinaEast Health System’s Employee Campaign. This annual two-week-long event had almost half of the CarolinaEast workforce donate time and money for this cause. All of what was raised was given to these nonprofits, according to the hospital.
“It is a great honor and privilege to be able to support the tremendous work these organizations are doing in our community,” said Katie Giles, chair of the CarolinaEast Foundation Allocations and Disbursement Committee.
The following were the thirteen nonprofits and programs:
- Backpack Blessing
- Bike Box Project
- CarolinaEast EMS
- Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas
- Crystal Coast Autism Center
- Hope Mission of Carteret County
- Peer Recovery Center, Inc.
- Religious Community Services
- Reviving Lives Ministry
- SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals
- Shake the Ground Ministries
- The MirIAM
- We Can be Association
