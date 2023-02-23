CarolinaEast Foundation gives $140k to thirteen nonprofits and programs

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina hospital foundation has awarded grants to 13 nonprofits to help support their causes.

The CarolinaEast Foundation hosted a check-passing event for the nonprofits and programs. The checks totaled $140,000 from their second grant cycle of 2023.

The money came from the most recent CarolinaEast Health System’s Employee Campaign. This annual two-week-long event had almost half of the CarolinaEast workforce donate time and money for this cause. All of what was raised was given to these nonprofits, according to the hospital.

“It is a great honor and privilege to be able to support the tremendous work these organizations are doing in our community,” said Katie Giles, chair of the CarolinaEast Foundation Allocations and Disbursement Committee.

The following were the thirteen nonprofits and programs:

Backpack Blessing

Bike Box Project

CarolinaEast EMS

Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas

Crystal Coast Autism Center

Hope Mission of Carteret County

Peer Recovery Center, Inc.

Religious Community Services

Reviving Lives Ministry

SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals

Shake the Ground Ministries

The MirIAM

We Can be Association

