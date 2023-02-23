Advertise With Us
Black artists give presentation at J.H. Rose for Black History Month

Black artists gathered to talk to students at J.H. Rose High School in Greenville.
Black artists gathered to talk to students at J.H. Rose High School in Greenville.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -In honor of Black History Month J.H. Rose High School in Greenville hosted a group of Black artists Wednesday who came in and spoke with students.

They showed off their work and discussed what it’s like being a Black artist.

Some of the pieces included digital artwork and paintings. Hairdressers even got in on the action.

Avant Garde artist Romero says, “Hopefully today they can get out of our presentation today they can see faces similar to theirs and what is the artists’ role in the community in 2023. Artists have really developed a lot with digital artwork and things called NFT’s.”

Some of the artists say their main goal was to encourage students to pursue the arts while also sharing their experience of being professional artists.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

