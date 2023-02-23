Advertise With Us
Additional charges for Rocky Mount man after authorities say 6-year-old brought gun to school

Police said a six-year-old brought the gun to school this morning.(WRAL/NBC)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A Rocky Mount arrested and charged after police say a 6-year-old took a gun to school faces more charges.

Last week police arrested and charged 58-year-old Marvin Davis with failing to properly store a firearm to protect a minor after police say they found the unloaded 9-millimeter handgun in the boy’s backpack at Fairview Elementary School.

Police say because of Davis’ criminal history, he is now charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. They say the gun was operable.

Police said Davis and the boy are not related but live in the same house.

Police said no threats were made with the weapon and the child never displayed it.

