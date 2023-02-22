Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Breaking More Records on Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A quick round of fog has blown into the Crystal Coast this evening. It won’t be around long before the winds carry it out. Other coastal spots, especially the Outer Banks, could see the fog through this evening. We stay warm tonight with temperatures in the 60s through sunrise. It won’t be hard to break more records on Thursday. Both Greenville and New Bern are expected to hit record highs after setting new record highs on Wednesday. Windy conditions carry temperatures as high as the mid-80s with near 70-degree temperatures along the coast.

Cooler air moves in on Friday. Highs stay in the 70s before falling quickly Friday evening. Game 1 for Eastern Carolina vs North Carolina looks good, just a little breezy. Rain quickly moves in on Saturday with temperatures mostly in the 40s. 50s are possible along the coast. Rain wraps up by Sunday morning after dropping 0.25-0.5″ of rain Saturday afternoon and evening. A few more showers are possible Sunday/Monday, but won’t be as widespread.

Temperatures quickly return to the 60s on Sunday. Much of next week looks warm with more above average temperatures.

Wednesday Night

Some passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Near record high temperatures. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High around 71F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall 0.25-0.5″

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.