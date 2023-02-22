Advertise With Us
WHO AM I? Deputies want to question man for Dollar General theft

Deputies said the theft happened Monday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county need your help in a theft case.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos of a man wanted for questioning in the theft at a dollar store.

The theft happened Monday at the Dollar General store on Highway 24 in Bogue.

Anyone who has information on the man should call deputies at 2520728-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 252-726-INFO.

