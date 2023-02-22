Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

A wave of record high temperatures swept across Eastern NC Wednesday

Moderate drought conditions have been removed from all counties
By Russell James
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over the past few days an unusually strong ridge of high pressure developed near the Southeastern US, delivering mostly sunny skies and warm southerly breezes around 15 to 20 mph. The record surge in the heat began on Sunday as daytime across the area reached the low to middle 60s. Even though that is a few degrees warmer than the average of 58 degrees for February, the temperature on Sunday served as a precursor to the warmer temperatures that followed.

Warm temperatures on Wednesday
Warm temperatures on Wednesday(WITN Weather)

On Monday and Tuesday, persistent southwesterly breezes and cloud cover kept temperatures in the low to middle 70s, with a few spots reaching the upper 70s. By Wednesday, many locations reached 80 degrees for the first time this year. Greenville set a record high of 82 degrees, breaking the old record of 80 degrees set in 2003 and Kinston established a new record of 82, beating the old record of 81 set in 2018.

ENC RECORD TEMPS
ENC RECORD TEMPS(Russell James)

By Thursday, temperatures in Eastern NC could once again reach the low to middle 80s with some spots further inland challenging a few records. Despite the record warmth, spots along the coast could stay much cooler as a result of cold sea surface temperatures and a persistent onshore wind. The heat will not last for long as cooler weather will arrive by the weekend.

Another warm day expected
Another warm day expected(Russell James)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Aulander where the sheriff said a woman was killed and...
Elderly woman killed, caregiver injured in Aulander stabbing
The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
New details on murder-suicide of Pitt Co. couple; both former police officers
Oniesha Branch, Quameisha Branch
Mother of missing teen found murdered charged in case
Elementary schools could be getting new teachers soon
New licensing certification program could ease teacher shortages in North Carolina
Many parents against potential new social studies curriculum
Parents in Beaufort County speak out against controversial social studies curriculum

Latest News

New Bern police conducting death investigation
Pitt Community College student organization holds ribbon cutting for little libraries
Pitt Community College student organization holds ribbon cutting for little libraries
Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Aulander where the sheriff said a woman was killed and...
No arrests yet in Aulander stabbings; prayer vigil planned for victims
Morehead City man charged with child sexual exploitation counts
Morehead City man charged with child sexual exploitation counts