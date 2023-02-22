Two fights reported at Tarboro High School, weapon recovered
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) -The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says there were two fights at Tarboro High School Tuesday, one where a weapon was found, and another where a student was injured.
The sheriff’s office termed both situations, “altercations.” It did not say what the weapon was that was found following the first fight.
Shortly after, they say a separate altercation occurred where a student was pushed into a wooden bookcase and injured.
The sheriff’s office says a weapon was not used in either situation and the juvenile who had the weapon was detained and a petition was completed.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.