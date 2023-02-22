Teacher of the Week: Meredith Sumner

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 22 is Meredith Sumner.

Sumner has taught music at Silverdale Elementary School since 2008.

She graduated from Slippery Rock University in Western Pennsylvania in 2007 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Music Education and a Minor in Exceptionalities.

She says “every single day is a new adventure. I have an amazing team that I get to work with along with wonderful students. Music for me is not just about an understanding, it’s about a feeling.”

Sumner has also spent the last two years being the coordinator for Onslow County’s All-County Honors Chorus.

When not teaching, she can be found lifeguarding and teaching swim lessons at Camp Lejeune-New River Aquatics.

The individual who nominated Sumner says:

“She is an integral part of the culture of our school. As an Encore teacher, she has the opportunity to teach all 629 students on our campus. She not only knows the names of every student, but she knows their varying interests and takes the time to make personal connections with her students. You can also see her at afternoon car duty getting to know our families and getting the kids out to them safely. Mrs. Sumner is also a strong advocate for the arts and provides a variety of experiences for our students. She makes it a point to ensure every grade level has their own dedicated performance throughout the year. Mrs. Sumner truly goes above and beyond for our community. Her passion for the arts is contagious and we are so thankful to have her at Silverdale. She is more than a music teacher.”

Congratulations Mrs. Sumner!

Every week during the school year, WITN recognizes a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

