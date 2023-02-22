Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Teacher of the Week: Meredith Sumner

Teacher of the Week: Meredith Sumner
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 22 is Meredith Sumner.

Sumner has taught music at Silverdale Elementary School since 2008.

She graduated from Slippery Rock University in Western Pennsylvania in 2007 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Music Education and a Minor in Exceptionalities.

She says “every single day is a new adventure. I have an amazing team that I get to work with along with wonderful students. Music for me is not just about an understanding, it’s about a feeling.”

Sumner has also spent the last two years being the coordinator for Onslow County’s All-County Honors Chorus.

When not teaching, she can be found lifeguarding and teaching swim lessons at Camp Lejeune-New River Aquatics.

The individual who nominated Sumner says:

“She is an integral part of the culture of our school. As an Encore teacher, she has the opportunity to teach all 629 students on our campus. She not only knows the names of every student, but she knows their varying interests and takes the time to make personal connections with her students. You can also see her at afternoon car duty getting to know our families and getting the kids out to them safely. Mrs. Sumner is also a strong advocate for the arts and provides a variety of experiences for our students. She makes it a point to ensure every grade level has their own dedicated performance throughout the year. Mrs. Sumner truly goes above and beyond for our community. Her passion for the arts is contagious and we are so thankful to have her at Silverdale. She is more than a music teacher.”

Congratulations Mrs. Sumner!

Every week during the school year, WITN recognizes a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Aulander where the sheriff said a woman was killed and...
Elderly woman killed, caregiver injured in Aulander stabbing
The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
New details on murder-suicide of Pitt Co. couple; both former police officers
Oniesha Branch, Quameisha Branch
Mother of missing teen found murdered charged in case
Elementary schools could be getting new teachers soon
New licensing certification program could ease teacher shortages in North Carolina
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter

Latest News

Many parents against potential new social studies curriculum
Parents in Beaufort County speak out against controversial social studies curriculum
Chantel Fortescue, Racheal Gliniak, and April Wimmer before their T.O.P Flights.
TOP Flight: Craven County teachers fly planes
Elementary schools could be getting new teachers soon
New licensing certification program could ease teacher shortages in North Carolina
Farmville Middle School
Lawmakers introduce bill to give Pitt County Schools calendar flexibility