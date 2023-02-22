Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

South Central boys and girls, D.H. Conley girls, and Farmville Central boys win at home as state tournament starts

Richlands, Washington, North Lenoir boys and South Lenoir girls get upsets wins
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Both the Pungo Christian and John Paul II girls basketball teams fell in the NCISAA state semifinals.

A few upsets by seeding in the NCHSAA state first round. North Lenoir boys go on the road and beat West Bladen 54-49.

East Carteret girls fall at home to South Lenoir 55-47.

Richlands boys beats Swansboro 90-81 in double overtime and Washington boys upset Princeton 67-51.

Farmville Central boys built up a big first half lead and rolled on past Fairmont 79-34.

South Central boys trailed second half, battled to the lead in the 4th and hung on as a three to tie at the end missed. Falcons advanced 46-43 according to the scoreboard.

South Central girls also took care of business on their home court earlier in the evening. They advance 72-28.

D.H. Conley girls rolled past Laney in impressive style 59-30.

The second round of the NCHSAA state tournament is Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Aulander where the sheriff said a woman was killed and...
Elderly woman killed, caregiver injured in Aulander stabbing
The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
New details on murder-suicide of Pitt Co. couple; both former police officers
Oniesha Branch, Quameisha Branch
Mother of missing teen found murdered charged in case
Elementary schools could be getting new teachers soon
New licensing certification program could ease teacher shortages in North Carolina
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes take down the Blues
ECU Men's Basketball Jaden Walker
ECU men’s basketball edges Tulsa on the road
ECU baseball team
11th-ranked ECU baseball falls in extra innings at Campbell
WITN HIGHSCHOOL BASKETBALL 2/21/23
South Central boys and girls, D.H. Conley girls, and Farmville Central boys win at home as state tou