South Central boys and girls, D.H. Conley girls, and Farmville Central boys win at home as state tournament starts
Richlands, Washington, North Lenoir boys and South Lenoir girls get upsets wins
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Both the Pungo Christian and John Paul II girls basketball teams fell in the NCISAA state semifinals.
A few upsets by seeding in the NCHSAA state first round. North Lenoir boys go on the road and beat West Bladen 54-49.
East Carteret girls fall at home to South Lenoir 55-47.
Richlands boys beats Swansboro 90-81 in double overtime and Washington boys upset Princeton 67-51.
Farmville Central boys built up a big first half lead and rolled on past Fairmont 79-34.
South Central boys trailed second half, battled to the lead in the 4th and hung on as a three to tie at the end missed. Falcons advanced 46-43 according to the scoreboard.
South Central girls also took care of business on their home court earlier in the evening. They advance 72-28.
D.H. Conley girls rolled past Laney in impressive style 59-30.
The second round of the NCHSAA state tournament is Thursday.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.