South Central boys and girls, D.H. Conley girls, and Farmville Central boys win at home as state tournament starts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Both the Pungo Christian and John Paul II girls basketball teams fell in the NCISAA state semifinals.

A few upsets by seeding in the NCHSAA state first round. North Lenoir boys go on the road and beat West Bladen 54-49.

East Carteret girls fall at home to South Lenoir 55-47.

Richlands boys beats Swansboro 90-81 in double overtime and Washington boys upset Princeton 67-51.

Farmville Central boys built up a big first half lead and rolled on past Fairmont 79-34.

South Central boys trailed second half, battled to the lead in the 4th and hung on as a three to tie at the end missed. Falcons advanced 46-43 according to the scoreboard.

South Central girls also took care of business on their home court earlier in the evening. They advance 72-28.

D.H. Conley girls rolled past Laney in impressive style 59-30.

The second round of the NCHSAA state tournament is Thursday.

