Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

SHERIFF: No arrests yet in Aulander stabbings; prayer vigil tonight

Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Aulander where the sheriff said a woman was killed and...
Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Aulander where the sheriff said a woman was killed and another was stabbed Monday night.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AULANDER, N.C. (WITN) - There have been no arrests in the stabbing of two women at a home in Aulander late Monday night.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said investigators continue to follow up on leads in the murder of Lan Rawls, and the critical stabbing of her caregiver, Rochelle Harrell.

The 62-year-old Harrell remains in critical condition at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Ruffin said Rawls, who was 80 years old, was pronounced dead at her home Monday night.

A prayer vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Aulander Community Building on Commerce Street.

The sheriff said a car stolen from the home was found here.
The sheriff said a car stolen from the home was found here.(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Aulander where the sheriff said a woman was killed and...
SHERIFF: No arrests yet in Aulander stabbings; prayer vigil tonight
The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
New details on murder-suicide of Pitt Co. couple; both former police officers
Oniesha Branch, Quameisha Branch
Mother of missing teen found murdered charged in case
Elementary schools could be getting new teachers soon
New licensing certification program could ease teacher shortages in North Carolina
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter

Latest News

WHO AM I? Deputies want to question man for Dollar General theft
Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Aulander where the sheriff said a woman was killed and...
SHERIFF: No arrests yet in Aulander stabbings; prayer vigil tonight
Deputies said the theft happened Monday.
WHO AM I? Deputies want to question man for Dollar General theft
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
Mega Millions 2-21-2023