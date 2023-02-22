SHERIFF: No arrests yet in Aulander stabbings; prayer vigil tonight

AULANDER, N.C. (WITN) - There have been no arrests in the stabbing of two women at a home in Aulander late Monday night.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said investigators continue to follow up on leads in the murder of Lan Rawls, and the critical stabbing of her caregiver, Rochelle Harrell.

The 62-year-old Harrell remains in critical condition at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Ruffin said Rawls, who was 80 years old, was pronounced dead at her home Monday night.

A prayer vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Aulander Community Building on Commerce Street.

The sheriff said a car stolen from the home was found here. (WITN)

