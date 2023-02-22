Pitt Community College student organization holds ribbon cutting for little libraries

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Education & Child Development Student Organization at Pitt Community College held a ribbon cutting Wednesday to celebrate the addition of little libraries to the campus.

“I saw that, and I was like it’s one those things and I immediately looked in there, and I was like drats I don’t have a book with me cause it’s take one leave one,” said PCC Student Morgan Nyseher.

Every year, the Education and Child Development student organization at Pitt Community College completes a project focusing on children.

This year’s fall project was installing little libraries for students and families.

“A lot of students who work full-time and have families and young children, so we were really hoping to meet the needs of hard-working parents who may not be able to afford normal books from the library,” said Addie Hudson, the student organization project.

One of the new libraries sits in front of the education building and another is located across campus next to the bus stop.

“A lot of people travel in and out through the bus stop it’s a central place to campus and it’s an easy access place,” said Hudson.

While this project has taken some time to complete the ribbon cutting finally took place Wednesday.

“We are thrilled, our students have been working on this project since last summer and finding someone to make the libraries and donate them to us,” said Melissa Reese, Education and Child Development Department Chair.

Some students are just as excited to put the little libraries to use.

“Yeah, once I dig up a few of my old books, I’m gonna swap them out probably there, looks to be some good books in there,” said Nyseher.

The student organization also held a month-long book drive to make sure the little libraries would be filled when they installed them. The student organization president says there are books for both children and adults in the little libraries to encourage everyone to grab a book.

