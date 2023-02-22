Pitt Community College to open new little libraries

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Community College will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new “little libraries” today.

The ceremony is set for 11:30 a.m. in front of the Charles E. Russell Building.

According to PCC Education & Child Development instructor Melissa Brinkley, the libraries are meant to encourage young children to borrow books from campus.

“We envision students, staff, faculty and community members visiting the Little Libraries with their young children, which will give the kids a feel for higher education and what it is like to be on a college campus,” Brinkley said in a press release.

The two libraries will be placed in front of the Russell Building and by the campus bus stop across from the PCC Police Department.

