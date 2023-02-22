New Bern police conducting death investigation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in New Bern are investigating the death of a woman early Wednesday.

Police were called to the area of Egret Circle and Woodland Avenue around 2:15 a.m. for a woman on the ground and unresponsive.

Olivia Carlton, 26, was pronounced dead at Carolina East Medical Center a short time later.

Officers said they do not believe there are any public safety concerns but that the woman’s death remains under investigation.

