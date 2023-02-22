Advertise With Us
Morehead City man charged with child sexual exploitation counts

Randy Jackson
Randy Jackson(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Morehead City man is facing child exploitation charges after his arrest by authorities in Carteret County on Wednesday.

Randy Jackson has been charged with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor/possession of child sex abuse materials.

Deputies say their Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Morehead City police arrested the man, along with seizing equipment they say he used for the child pornography.

The 37-year-old Jackson is being held on a $100,000 secured bond and will face a judge later this week on the charges.

