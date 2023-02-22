FBI says unruly passenger caused ground stop at RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) — Traffic returned to normal at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Wednesday after an hour-long ground stop.

WRAL is reporting that an official at RDU says American Airlines flight 3444, from Jacksonville, Fla., to Washington, D.C. diverted to RDU due to a disruptive passenger.

The plane arrived at gate C9, where law enforcement took the passenger into custody.

According to the FBI, the Charlotte Field Office responded to the airport and said the FBI is currently conducting interviews to gather facts. The FAA is also investigating the incident.

The FBI said they will discuss with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina to determine the extent of charges.

The FAA halted takeoffs and landings just after 3:30 p.m.

According to the FAA, “ground stop” is an air traffic control measure that slows or halts the flow of aircraft inbound to a given airport. In other words, a ground stop is the halting of departing aircraft destined for one particular airport or for a specific geographic area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.