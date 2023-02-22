Advertise With Us
ECU women’s lacrosse takes down Campbell

ECU 20, Campbell 8
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s lacrosse took down Campbell on Wednesday afternoon 20-8 at Johnson Stadium in Greenville.

The Pirates scored goals nine seconds apart from Ellie Bromley and Sophia LoCicero. It ties for the “19th shortest time between goals by the same team in NCAA history” according to ECU athletics.

LoCicero had 4 goals and an assist, Frances Kimel also had 4 goals and an assist and Camryn Pennypacker also scored 4 goals for ECU in the win. The Pirates improve to 3-1. They are on the road for the next month.

