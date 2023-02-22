ECU men’s basketball edges Tulsa on the road

TULSA, OK (AP) -Jaden Walker scored 24 points and East Carolina beat Tulsa 62-60 on Tuesday night to hand the Golden Hurricanes their ninth-straight loss.

RJ Felton scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds for the Pirates (14-13, 5-9 American Athletic Conference).

Brandon Betson finished with 20 points for the Golden Hurricane (5-22, 1-15). Tulsa also got 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Tim Dalger. In addition, Jesaiah McWright had 11 points.

East Carolina used a 9-0 second-half run to come back from a four-point deficit to take the lead at 52-47 with 2:30 left remaining to play.

NEXT UP

East Carolina plays Houston at home on Saturday, and Tulsa hosts UCF on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.