Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Craven CC recognizes David Ward with student center name change

David L. Ward, Jr. is honored with an unveiling of the new signage for Ward Hall during a...
David L. Ward, Jr. is honored with an unveiling of the new signage for Ward Hall during a dedication ceremony on Feb. 21. The longtime Craven CC supporter served as the college's general counsel for over 51 years. Pictured L-R: Craven CC Trustee Bill Taylor, Trustee Chair Whit Whitley, past Trustee Carol Mattocks, Craven CC President Dr. Ray Staats, David Ward, past Craven CC President Scott Ralls, and Trustee Kevin Roberts.(Craven Community College)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The longtime legal advisor to Craven Community College has been recognized for his service.

Craven Community College honored longtime college attorney and supporter, David Ward, Jr., with a dedication ceremony of Ward Hall. This ceremony happened yesterday,

The Student Center was renamed to the Ward Hall in 2020, but the college wanted an official ceremony to acknowledge all that Ward had contributed. Friends, family, and former colleagues attended the ceremony.

Ward began as the college’s legal counsel on April 23, 1968 and he retired in 2019.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Aulander where the sheriff said a woman was killed and...
SHERIFF: No arrests yet in Aulander stabbings; prayer vigil tonight
The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
New details on murder-suicide of Pitt Co. couple; both former police officers
Oniesha Branch, Quameisha Branch
Mother of missing teen found murdered charged in case
Elementary schools could be getting new teachers soon
New licensing certification program could ease teacher shortages in North Carolina
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter

Latest News

WHO AM I? Deputies want to question man for Dollar General theft
Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Aulander where the sheriff said a woman was killed and...
SHERIFF: No arrests yet in Aulander stabbings; prayer vigil tonight
Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Aulander where the sheriff said a woman was killed and...
SHERIFF: No arrests yet in Aulander stabbings; prayer vigil tonight
Deputies said the theft happened Monday.
WHO AM I? Deputies want to question man for Dollar General theft