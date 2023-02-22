Craven CC recognizes David Ward with student center name change

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The longtime legal advisor to Craven Community College has been recognized for his service.

Craven Community College honored longtime college attorney and supporter, David Ward, Jr., with a dedication ceremony of Ward Hall. This ceremony happened yesterday,

The Student Center was renamed to the Ward Hall in 2020, but the college wanted an official ceremony to acknowledge all that Ward had contributed. Friends, family, and former colleagues attended the ceremony.

Ward began as the college’s legal counsel on April 23, 1968 and he retired in 2019.

