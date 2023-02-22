Black Creatives of Pitt County to visit J.H. Rose High School

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Black Creatives of Pitt County are giving back to the community today through a school visit.

A few artists from the organization will be speaking to art teacher Randall Leach’s students about their experiences being professional black artists.

The event is a way of giving back to the community and inspiring the next generation of artists.

The presentation will be held at J.H. Rose High School from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

A similar presentation will be held for 1st grades at Wintergreen Elementary School on Friday between 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

