Black Creatives of Pitt County to visit J.H. Rose High School

Members of the Black Creatives of Pitt County will visit J.H. Rose High School today.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Black Creatives of Pitt County are giving back to the community today through a school visit.

A few artists from the organization will be speaking to art teacher Randall Leach’s students about their experiences being professional black artists.

The event is a way of giving back to the community and inspiring the next generation of artists.

The presentation will be held at J.H. Rose High School from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

A similar presentation will be held for 1st grades at Wintergreen Elementary School on Friday between 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

