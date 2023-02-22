Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Bill to give Pitt County Schools calendar flexibility passes House

Farmville Middle School
Farmville Middle School(Pitt County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH N.C. (WITN) - A bill that would give Pitt County Schools some flexibility when creating yearly calendars has passed one side of the General Assembly.

House Bill 129 passed the House of Representatives by a 111 to 2 margin this afternoon.

Rep. Gloristine Brown and Rep. Tim Reeder, both of who represent Pitt County, introduced the bill last week.

While the state has strict guidelines on when schools start and end each year, county systems can get waivers. Only a handful of counties have been given that flexibility in the past.

Last year, Pitt County Schools surveyed parents, students, and others on the school calendar issue.

The school system said over 90% supported a calendar with an earlier start, such as August 16th, and an earlier end, like May 24th.

Brown and Reeder have also joined a group of state lawmakers who introduced a bill to give that flexibility to all 100 counties.

The bill now goes to the State Senate.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Aulander where the sheriff said a woman was killed and...
Elderly woman killed, caregiver injured in Aulander stabbing
The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
New details on murder-suicide of Pitt Co. couple; both former police officers
Oniesha Branch, Quameisha Branch
Mother of missing teen found murdered charged in case
Elementary schools could be getting new teachers soon
New licensing certification program could ease teacher shortages in North Carolina
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter

Latest News

Keep Pitt Green
Keep Pitt Green
Deputies said the theft happened Monday.
Deputies identify man wanted for Dollar General theft
Randy Jackson
Morehead City man charged with child sexual exploitation counts
BCCC offers high school students a “test drive” of college life