Bill to give Pitt County Schools calendar flexibility passes House

RALEIGH N.C. (WITN) - A bill that would give Pitt County Schools some flexibility when creating yearly calendars has passed one side of the General Assembly.

House Bill 129 passed the House of Representatives by a 111 to 2 margin this afternoon.

Rep. Gloristine Brown and Rep. Tim Reeder, both of who represent Pitt County, introduced the bill last week.

While the state has strict guidelines on when schools start and end each year, county systems can get waivers. Only a handful of counties have been given that flexibility in the past.

Last year, Pitt County Schools surveyed parents, students, and others on the school calendar issue.

The school system said over 90% supported a calendar with an earlier start, such as August 16th, and an earlier end, like May 24th.

Brown and Reeder have also joined a group of state lawmakers who introduced a bill to give that flexibility to all 100 counties.

The bill now goes to the State Senate.

