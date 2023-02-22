BCCC offers high school students a “test drive” of college life

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - High schoolers in the East can spend a day as a Beaufort County Community College student.

Juniors and seniors from area high schools can “test drive” a day in the life of a college student with BCCC’s Spring Fling on April 4. Public and private schools in Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrell, and Washington Counties are invited to this event.

Students will have the option to sit in on two of 26 participating classes. These classes will be on topics like information technology, nursing, agribusiness technology, English, and cosmetology. Students can also attend a class on how to transfer university credits hosted by the Advising Center staff.

Other Spring Fling activities will include carnival games, a live DJ, contests, and ways to learn about student life and student-led organizations.

The college says students who are interested should fill out and return a participation form by March 17. These forms can be obtained from the student’s high school counselor or by calling (252) 940-6237.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.