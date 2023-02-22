Aulander searching for new police chief after he and six other officers quit

AULANDER, N.C. (WITN) - A town rocked by a double stabbing late Monday night is in the middle of re-staffing its police department after seven officers suddenly quit.

That included Aulander’s police chief and six other part-time officers. Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Morings said it all happened three weeks ago, leaving the town of 743 people with just two part-time officers.

When contacted today, former chief Jimmy Barmer wouldn’t say why he left the department.

Morings said the chief first resigned and six other officers then joined him.

The mayor pro tem said he can’t talk about why the officers left but said one of his big concerns was that there was no daytime police coverage. Morings said, for example, when town hall would take their cash deposits to the bank, there would be no officer around to escort them.

For now, the sheriff’s office is assisting Aulander. Morings said there was an officer on duty Monday night when the two women were stabbed on Commerce Street.

The town has already placed ads for a chief, and the mayor pro tem said once they fill that position, the new chief and council will decide how many more officers to hire.

Those interested in the chief’s position should contact the town hall at 252-345-1100.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.