Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Aulander searching for new police chief after he and six other officers quit

The resignations leave the two with just two part-time police officers.
The resignations leave the two with just two part-time police officers.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AULANDER, N.C. (WITN) - A town rocked by a double stabbing late Monday night is in the middle of re-staffing its police department after seven officers suddenly quit.

That included Aulander’s police chief and six other part-time officers. Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Morings said it all happened three weeks ago, leaving the town of 743 people with just two part-time officers.

When contacted today, former chief Jimmy Barmer wouldn’t say why he left the department.

Morings said the chief first resigned and six other officers then joined him.

The mayor pro tem said he can’t talk about why the officers left but said one of his big concerns was that there was no daytime police coverage. Morings said, for example, when town hall would take their cash deposits to the bank, there would be no officer around to escort them.

For now, the sheriff’s office is assisting Aulander. Morings said there was an officer on duty Monday night when the two women were stabbed on Commerce Street.

The town has already placed ads for a chief, and the mayor pro tem said once they fill that position, the new chief and council will decide how many more officers to hire.

Those interested in the chief’s position should contact the town hall at 252-345-1100.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Aulander where the sheriff said a woman was killed and...
Elderly woman killed, caregiver injured in Aulander stabbing
The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
New details on murder-suicide of Pitt Co. couple; both former police officers
Oniesha Branch, Quameisha Branch
Mother of missing teen found murdered charged in case
Elementary schools could be getting new teachers soon
New licensing certification program could ease teacher shortages in North Carolina
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter

Latest News

Randy Jackson
Morehead City man charged with child sexual exploitation counts
BCCC offers high school students a “test drive” of college life
Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Aulander where the sheriff said a woman was killed and...
No arrests yet in Aulander stabbings; prayer vigil planned for victims
David L. Ward, Jr. is honored with an unveiling of the new signage for Ward Hall during a...
Craven Community College recognizes Ward with student center name change