Ash Wednesday is being observed across the country and here in the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church in Greenville gathered Wednesday to reflect on Ash Wednesday.

“Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent. Lent is a season of 40 days, not counting Sundays, where we focus on our relationship with God through prayer and fasting and serving others,” said Jarvis Memorial UMC Lead Pastor.

It’s a time of reconciliation.

Placing ashes on the foreheads of everyone at the service to represent death and repentance.

“A service where we focus on our mortality. We mark people’s foreheads with these words ‘Remember that you are dust and to dust, you will return.’ It is just a very practical yet symbolic and concrete way to say that we need God.”

Church leaders say Lent is a time when people can take a step back and look inward in order to grow.

Jarvis Memorial Associate Pastor, Rhonda Jordan says, “It’s a time to evaluate my walk with Jesus Christ, a time to do an introspective look at who I am, and a time of growth.”

And focus on making a difference.

“Everything that I do in this world matters, from the way I treat people, to the way I treat nature. We have to live with one another and finding that balance during Lent helps me refocus and recenter on who I am,” Jarvis Memorial UMC Youth and Kids Pastor, Kuda Kagura says.

Jarvis Memorial also held a pancake dinner and one last service at 7:00 pm that all were welcome to.

Ash Wednesday is most associated with Catholicism but there are many Christian sects that recognize the day including Lutherans, Presbyterians, and some Baptists.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.