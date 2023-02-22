11th-ranked ECU baseball falls in extra innings at Campbell

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WITN) – 11th-ranked ECU baseball trailed, took the lead, lost the lead, and eventually fell in extra innings at Campbell 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Luke Nowak went 3-for-5 with an RBI in the loss. Jacob Starling also produced a hit and drove in a run. ECU’s big break came when the Camels left fielder dropped a fly ball allowing three runs to come in in the 4th.

The Pirates would surrender the tying run in the 7th. Campbell would single in the game-winner in the 10th.

ECU next hosts 12th-ranked North Carolina on Friday at 5 PM.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.