11th-ranked ECU baseball falls in extra innings at Campbell

Campbell 6, ECU 5 (10 Innings)
ECU baseball team
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WITN) – 11th-ranked ECU baseball trailed, took the lead, lost the lead, and eventually fell in extra innings at Campbell 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Luke Nowak went 3-for-5 with an RBI in the loss. Jacob Starling also produced a hit and drove in a run. ECU’s big break came when the Camels left fielder dropped a fly ball allowing three runs to come in in the 4th.

The Pirates would surrender the tying run in the 7th. Campbell would single in the game-winner in the 10th.

ECU next hosts 12th-ranked North Carolina on Friday at 5 PM.

