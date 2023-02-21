Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Warmer Weather Still to Come

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Despite the warm day, temperatures get a little chilly overnight. We’ll wake up in the upper 40s to start Wednesday. If you can make it an hour or two without a jacket, we’ll be much warmer by mid-morning. Highs on Wednesday get closer to record highs but should fall short. Wind stays breezy out of the south.

Wind cranks up even more on Thursday as temperatures start to hit and break record highs. Records are around 80 degrees and we expect highs a few degrees over that. Wind gusts around 30 mph are possible too. We could even break an all-time February record high.

Record heat doesn’t hang around long. High pressure weakens and moves away from Eastern North Carolina allowing a back door cold front to bring in cooler air. High should still reach the 70s on Friday before falling into the 30s by Saturday morning. Highs only reach the 40s as rain moves in for most of Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain will likely impact Game 2 of ECU’s series with North Carolina. Game 1 should be ok on Friday with increasing clouds and cooling temperatures.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.

Wednesday

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Near record high temperatures. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 71F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.