Sports Spotlight: Southwest Onslow star Reid embracing and creating family atmosphere for Stallions

Armani Reid is committed to play for Winthrop in college
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Southwest Onslow girls are having an amazing season. It’s a family quite literally and star Armani Reid is the centerpiece. We feature her in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I didn’t start out playing basketball, I started out playing softball. Then I got hit by a softball so I didn’t want to play no more,” says Southwest Onslow basketball senior Armani Reid.

Instead, Southwest Onslow senior Armani Reid followed her family’s love of basketball to the court.

“Family played a big role in why I am here now. Without them, I would be nowhere,” says Reid, “They supported me, they pushed me, they let me know when I was in the wrong, when I was in the right, I just love my family. The team like family to me. I’m big on family.”

Family is part of the team. Coach Chris Williams is Armani’s uncle. Her cousin also plays for the Stallions.

“Anything I ask, she will get it done. Even if I don’t ask it, she about know me now and her IQ is so high, I don’t have to say nothing,” says Southwest Onslow head coach Chris Williams, “She’ll look at me and say coach I got it.”

“It’s great because he knows what to expect out of me,” says Reid, “and I know what I should be getting out of me for him too.”

Knowing is half the battle. knowing how to execute under any circumstance is now where Armani’s game is at.

“She does all the phases of the game,” says Williams.

“Just playing as a one-man show but it is a better game when you have your whole team scoring, says Reid, “Your whole team eating.”

Eating together on the court has grown the bond throughout the roster

“It’s very special. We have a sisterhood we ain’t never had before,” Says Reid, “I ain’t ever felt this type of vibe from my teammates before. We all locked in. We all got our eye on the prize.”

The state tournament will be the end of this step in Reid’s career. But the future is bright. She is committed to play division one basketball at Winthrop University.

“She is one of the best young ladies you will know. A 4.0 in school,” says Williams, “It’s a reason Winthrop University wants her to come to their school. She’s a good all-around kid.”

“Winthrop just felt like home the first time I went there. I love the coaches, I love the play style, love the players there, I love the whole environment,” says Reid, “It’s always been my dream. It’s always been one of my goals and it feels great accomplishing one of them.”

Southwest Onslow won their conference title on Friday night. They are competing starting Tuesday night in the 2A state tournament.

