Second teen charged with attempted murder in Pitt County shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teenager and charged the juvenile with attempted murder following a shooting earlier this month.

The Sheriff’s office says around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, deputies responded to the New York Grocery at 2596 Old River Road in Greenville to a reported shooting.

As they were headed there, deputies also responded to a residence on River Road Estates Road for a person suffering from a gunshot wound. It was determined that individual was involved in the shooting at New York Grocery.

Tuesday, a 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody and charged with six counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling. The juvenile remains in custody at the Pitt Juvenile Detention Center.

Previously, another 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder. That juvenile remains in custody.

The investigation into the shooting also led to charges against 18-year-old, Lijahmere Daniels of Winterville. She was arrested and charged with drug offenses and two counts of violating pre-trial release conditions. She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.

