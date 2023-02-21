Rep. Don Davis to begin town hall series

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WITN) - Representative Don Davis will begin a series of town halls throughout the First Congressional District today.

According to the press release, the town halls will provide opportunities for constituents to share their concerns, get updates on Davis’ work in Congress and meet his district staff.

The events take place at the following times and locations-

Tues., Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.n. at the Jernigan Building Auditorium, Room 140 at Roanoke-Chowan Community College, 109 Community College Rd, Ahoskie

Wed., Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Perry Memorial Library, 205 Breckenridge St, Henderson

Thurs., Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon James Center, 207 Research Station Rd, Plymouth

