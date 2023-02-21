Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Rep. Don Davis to begin town hall series

Davis will host a series of town halls throughout the First Congressional District.
Davis will host a series of town halls throughout the First Congressional District.(Jaylen Holloway)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WITN) - Representative Don Davis will begin a series of town halls throughout the First Congressional District today.

According to the press release, the town halls will provide opportunities for constituents to share their concerns, get updates on Davis’ work in Congress and meet his district staff.

The events take place at the following times and locations-

  • Tues., Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.n. at the Jernigan Building Auditorium, Room 140 at Roanoke-Chowan Community College, 109 Community College Rd, Ahoskie
  • Wed., Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Perry Memorial Library, 205 Breckenridge St, Henderson
  • Thurs., Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon James Center, 207 Research Station Rd, Plymouth

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
New details on murder-suicide of Pitt Co. couple; both former police officers
North Topsail Beach Fire Department Lt. Billy Roth died Sunday in a traffic accident in Duplin...
First responders in two counties mourning loss of co-worker
The man was killed Sunday night.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Greenville street by tow truck
Kinston Police Department
Kinston police issue 37 tickets, 143 warnings in first week of Vernon Avenue crackdown
Two people behind bars in beauty store robbery in Goldsboro

Latest News

Bill Hopper, Executive Director of the Pitt-Greenville Airport will speak at power luncheon...
Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce to host power luncheon
First Alert Forecast For February 21, 2023
ECU food delivery robots damaged; students and police denounce vandals
ECU food delivery robots damaged; students and police denounce vandals
ENC resident worked alongside former President Carter while building homes
ENC resident worked alongside former President Carter while building homes