One woman killed, another wounded in Aulander stabbing

AULANDER, N.C. (WITN) - One woman was killed and another wounded in a stabbing late last night in Aulander.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said it happened just before midnight at a home on North Commerce Street.

The sheriff said one woman died and another was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. He said that victim is in critical condition.

Ruffin said at this point no one is in custody and that the SBI is helping with the investigation.

