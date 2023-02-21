Oliver! the Musical features family and talent of all ages in Eastern Carolina non-profit production

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Bringing a classical Musical to life on a stage is one of many goals for an Eastern Carolina arts center that welcomes all to participate in its activities.

Magnolia Art’s Center in Greenville is a non-profit with a mission to educate, entertain and enrich the community. Its most recent production, Oliver! has a cast of about 30 remembers. This diverse show has talent of all ages participating. Some are family, some have disabilities and others are trying theatre for the first time.

Musical Director Michael Butts said, “We love you the way you are. Come see us and we’ll find something for you to do.”

“That’s the magic of theatre. It helps find the person you are but escape into the person you’re not

Oliver! The musical will be playing over two weekends in March: March 1-5 and 9-11. Any questions about the show, ticket prices or if you want to get involved with the Eastern Carolina arts center, you can visit their website.

