No additional charges in case of baby found dead inside suitcase

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Roanoke Rapids say no additional charges will be brought against a mother after her three-month-old was found dead inside a suitcase.

Earlier this month, Synkel Davis was charged with felonious concealment of death of a child.

Police said back on February 8th they were called to a home at 107 Franklin Street to check on the wellbeing of a small child.

After searching the home, officers found the baby dead, wrapped in a blanket inside the suitcase which was discovered inside a closet.

After an autopsy, police today said the medical examiner did not find any other injuries or trauma to the baby and that no further charges would be brought in the case.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.