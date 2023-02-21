Advertise With Us
NCDOT seeks feedback on clean transportation plan with Elizabeth City open house

(Gillian Flaccus | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is looking for feedback on a new plan.

The DOT will be hosting a series of open houses following a draft of their new transportation plan, and one will be held in Elizabeth City.

They aim to discuss a plan and strategies involving zero-emission and electric vehicles, and how they can be developed in the workforce. The public is encouraged to voice their opinions on the plan.

On Wednesday, March 1st the open house will be at First Christian Church on 800 Beech Street in Elizabeth City. The meeting will be from 5-7 p.m.

