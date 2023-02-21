Advertise With Us
Mother of missing teen found murdered charged in case

Oniesha Branch, Quameisha Branch
Oniesha Branch, Quameisha Branch(Roanoke Rapids police)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman whose teenage daughter was found murdered earlier this month in Northampton County has been charged in the case.

Oniesha Branch was arrested today for accessory after the fact to murder and obstructing justice.

The woman’s daughter, 17-year-old Quameisha Branch, was last seen alive on February 7th. She was reported missing the next day.

Roanoke Rapids police said the girl’s body was found east of Garysburg on February 10th. She had been shot in the head.

Police say 27-year-old Monquette Douglas has already been charged with Branch’s murder.

The woman was jailed on a $90,000 secured bond.

The teen’s murder remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to call them at (252) 533-2810.

