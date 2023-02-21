Memorial sign unveiled for Rocky Mount dispatcher killed in crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -People gathered Monday in Rocky Mount to honor a dispatcher who was killed in a car crash back in December after authorities say her vehicle was hit by a drunk driver.

Family and members of law enforcement removed a covering from a sign dedicated to Netanya Richardson and Andre Richardson-Dunn.

The two, a mother and son, lost their lives in a car crash involving a drunk driver, according to authorities, while traveling down West Raleigh Boulevard near Walnut Street.

Richardson was a 9-1-1 telecommunicator in Rocky Mount.

Netanya’s mother Jacqueline Parker says, “It’s been hard. It has been difficult. We all have our moments. Our good days and the bad days. I have the uncontrollable cries. I have been getting through it. The most difficult part is not seeing them come to my house every day.”

The driver of the car that struck Richardson, 37-year-old Randy Sharpe, is charged with two counts of felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired, among other charges.

