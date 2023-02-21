Last Ferry Division job fair this month on Feb. 28

HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Ferry Division will hold one more job fair this month.

A career fair will take place on February 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hatteras Village Community Center.

Positions will range from entry-level parking lot attendants to experienced boat captains; with options of temporary or full-time work. They suggest bringing your resume and any other supporting document.

Among the benefits of Ferry Division employment are:

Competitive salaries

Year-round, full-time permanent employment

Shift housing available at some locations

Health insurance

Recruitment bonuses

Retirement benefits

Paid vacation, holidays and sick leave

The state says future job fairs will be held in March.

