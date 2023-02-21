Last Ferry Division job fair this month on Feb. 28
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Ferry Division will hold one more job fair this month.
A career fair will take place on February 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hatteras Village Community Center.
Positions will range from entry-level parking lot attendants to experienced boat captains; with options of temporary or full-time work. They suggest bringing your resume and any other supporting document.
Among the benefits of Ferry Division employment are:
- Competitive salaries
- Year-round, full-time permanent employment
- Shift housing available at some locations
- Health insurance
- Recruitment bonuses
- Retirement benefits
- Paid vacation, holidays and sick leave
The state says future job fairs will be held in March.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.