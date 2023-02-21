Advertise With Us
Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce to host power luncheon

Bill Hopper, Executive Director of the Pitt-Greenville Airport will speak at power luncheon...
Bill Hopper, Executive Director of the Pitt-Greenville Airport will speak at power luncheon today.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a power luncheon today.

The luncheon will feature a presentation from Bill Hopper, the Executive Director of the Pitt-Greenville Airport Authority.

His presentation will cover what the Pitt-Greenville Airport means to the economy in eastern North Carolina and the current state of aviation.

The event takes place at the Hilton Greenville at noon and will be $25 dollars for members and $35 dollars for non-members.

ECU food delivery robots damaged; students and police denounce vandals
ECU food delivery robots damaged; students and police denounce vandals
ENC resident worked alongside former President Carter while building homes
ENC resident worked alongside former President Carter while building homes
Memorial sign unveiled for Rocky Mount dispatcher killed in crash
Memorial sign unveiled for Rocky Mount dispatcher killed in crash