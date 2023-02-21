Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce to host power luncheon
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a power luncheon today.
The luncheon will feature a presentation from Bill Hopper, the Executive Director of the Pitt-Greenville Airport Authority.
His presentation will cover what the Pitt-Greenville Airport means to the economy in eastern North Carolina and the current state of aviation.
The event takes place at the Hilton Greenville at noon and will be $25 dollars for members and $35 dollars for non-members.
