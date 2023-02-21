Advertise With Us
ENC resident worked alongside former President Carter while building homes

Former President Jimmy Carters many volunteers hours at Habitat for Humanity
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former President Jimmy Carter was moved to Hospice care over the weekend and while his family focuses on his care, people here in the east are recalling his hard work with Habitat For Humanity.

“He was quite a carpenter. He knows how to use a hammer and a saw and nails and do all kinds of things” said habitat volunteer, Patricia Dunn of Greenville.

Known for many things, the 39th President of the United States spent endless hours building homes; his most famous volunteer hours were in Atlanta at the Carter Center.

But he also volunteered around the world, and former Greenville Mayor Pat Dunn even worked alongside Carter in South Korea.

“When about this one and fit my schedule, I thought, well, I would like to go and see what he does, and they really do work, I will say,” said Dunn.

According to Dunn, Millard Fuller started the non-profit but shortly after, asked Carter to start his famous work camps, hoping it would help build the organization and it did.

“Most people, I think, know about habitat because of Jimmy Carter,” said Suzanne Croker-Craig, Wilson Area Habitat for Humanity Director.

Coker-Craig calls Carter a hero and an example for all of Habitat for Humanity.

“The stories I’ve heard about those things is that he is always not just working himself but encouraging others to work I don’t think a lot of people slacked off around him,” said Coker-Craig.

While Carter’s volunteering days may be over, his work still lives on. After a three-year hiatus, the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter work project is coming back, this time here in our state, Charlotte, North Carolina. That work project will start on October 1st where hundreds of volunteers will work over five days to build 20 single-family homes while being helped by music superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

