Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

DEPUTIES: Social media agrument leads to deadly shootout outside Nash County plant

Nikita Hatch
Nikita Hatch(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an argument on social media led to a deadly shootout in front of a Nash County plant.

Nikita Hatch, of Rocky Mount, was charged today with first degree murder.

Killed outside the Cummins Engine Plant on U.S. 301 was Quentin McNair.

The shooting happened on February 7th with deputies saying that Hatch was waiting for McNair to get off work. As the victim was leaving, deputies say Hatch blocked his vehicle in and began shooting. McNair was able to return fire, wounding Hatch as well.

McNair died at the scene, while Hatch was found at a convenience store in Battleboro, according to a news release.

He was arrested when he was released from the hospital and jailed with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
New details on murder-suicide of Pitt Co. couple; both former police officers
The man was killed Sunday night.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Greenville street by tow truck
North Topsail Beach Fire Department Lt. Billy Roth died Sunday in a traffic accident in Duplin...
First responders in two counties mourning loss of co-worker
Kinston Police Department
Kinston police issue 37 tickets, 143 warnings in first week of Vernon Avenue crackdown
Two people behind bars in beauty store robbery in Goldsboro

Latest News

Farmers concerned with crop damage as temperatures rise in ENC
ENC see has felt a warm spike recently, which could cause a concern for farmers
Chantel Fortescue, Racheal Gliniak, and April Wimmer before their T.O.P Flights.
TOP Flight: Craven County teachers fly planes
ENC experts breakdown the end to the START Nuclear Arms Pact
ENC experts breakdown the end of the ‘START’ treaty
Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Second teen charged with attempted murder in Pitt County shooting
ENC experts breakdown the end of the ‘START’ treaty