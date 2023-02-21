Advertise With Us
Coastal Wedding Expo: A “one-stop shop” for wedding planning
By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An expo on Eastern Carolina’s coast wants to be an engaged couple’s “one-stop shop,” while also highlighting minority businesses in the area.

Coastal Wedding Expo is hosting its second event on February 25 from 2-6 p.m. At the expo in the historic Seabreeze community, they feature minority-owned businesses in the wedding industry, from barbers, and florists to travel agents that will help plan your honeymoon and realtors ready to help you find a home.

The night before, tickets to “A night at Seabreeze” are available. It’s a live music event featuring Darryl “Soul Sax” Murrill and snacks.

Kenneth Gillard, the event organizer, says it started with one group and the idea to create something that was their own: a networking opportunity, a resource for the community, and an event to celebrate minority-owned businesses at the end of Black History Month.

If you are interested in being a vendor at the expo, email Coastalweddingexpo@gmail.com. But if you are newly engaged and looking to find businesses to build your perfect wedding you can click to get tickets here.

