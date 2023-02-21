Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Record breaking heat expected this week

Highs are anticipated to reach into the 80s by Thursday afternoon
First Alert Forecast For February 21, 2023
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Before an incoming cold front sends our temperatures below seasonal norms, we’ll see it sweep hot air into the East. Highs will climb from the upper 60s to low 70s of yesterday into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. The clouds will gradually decrease through the day, however a slight chance of a few isolated showers remains in the forecast. The heat will continue Wednesday before coming to a record breaking finale Thursday. Highs will hit the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon before we get the first taste of 80°+ weather of 2023. The record, set back in 1980 and 1975, is at 80° while the forecast is for 84°.

The cold air and rain returns over the weekend. We’ll see temperatures start to tumble Friday, going from the mid 80s to the upper 60s in 24 hours, and they won’t stop there. Saturday’s high is currently set in the mid 40s with a steady north-northwesterly breeze. Rain is expected to increase Saturday around lunch and extend into Sunday morning. The chill will, once again, take a back seat to the heat as highs return to the 60s by Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High near 76F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy. High 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Near record high temperatures. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
New details on murder-suicide of Pitt Co. couple; both former police officers
North Topsail Beach Fire Department Lt. Billy Roth died Sunday in a traffic accident in Duplin...
First responders in two counties mourning loss of co-worker
The man was killed Sunday night.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Greenville street by tow truck
Kinston Police Department
Kinston police issue 37 tickets, 143 warnings in first week of Vernon Avenue crackdown
Two people behind bars in beauty store robbery in Goldsboro

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For February 21, 2023
ECU food delivery robots damaged; students and police denounce vandals
ECU food delivery robots damaged; students and police denounce vandals
ENC resident worked alongside former President Carter while building homes
ENC resident worked alongside former President Carter while building homes
Memorial sign unveiled for Rocky Mount dispatcher killed in crash
Memorial sign unveiled for Rocky Mount dispatcher killed in crash