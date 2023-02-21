Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Record breaking heat expected this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Before an incoming cold front sends our temperatures below seasonal norms, we’ll see it sweep hot air into the East. Highs will climb from the upper 60s to low 70s of yesterday into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. The clouds will gradually decrease through the day, however a slight chance of a few isolated showers remains in the forecast. The heat will continue Wednesday before coming to a record breaking finale Thursday. Highs will hit the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon before we get the first taste of 80°+ weather of 2023. The record, set back in 1980 and 1975, is at 80° while the forecast is for 84°.

The cold air and rain returns over the weekend. We’ll see temperatures start to tumble Friday, going from the mid 80s to the upper 60s in 24 hours, and they won’t stop there. Saturday’s high is currently set in the mid 40s with a steady north-northwesterly breeze. Rain is expected to increase Saturday around lunch and extend into Sunday morning. The chill will, once again, take a back seat to the heat as highs return to the 60s by Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High near 76F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy. High 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Near record high temperatures. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.

