Carteret County man charged in overdose death

Hugh Willis Jr, 34
Hugh Willis Jr, 34
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office in one Eastern Carolina city say they have made an arrest in a fatal drug overdose.

Deputies say Hugh Willis Jr, 34, was arrested and charged with distributing Fentanyl on February 20th.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says that the Fentanyl resulted in the overdose death of 25-year-old Bethany Styron.

Styron’s death investigation began on July 30th, 2022.

Willis has been charged with death by distribution and sell/deliver of schedule II controlled substance.

He is being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

