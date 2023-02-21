Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Cape Lookout controlled burn with Legacy women crew

National Park Service arrowhead logo. (WLUC Photo)
National Park Service arrowhead logo. (WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - An all-women fire crew will be cleaning up Cape Lookout with a controlled burn.

Cape Lookout National Seashore will have a Conservation Legacy Women’s Fire Crew on site in Portsmouth Village beginning today.

They announced that these crews will be cutting down dead or hazardous trees. These trees will be disposed of with a controlled burn, so people in the surrounding area may see smoke in the coming days.

The plan is to have all the burns completed by next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
New details on murder-suicide of Pitt Co. couple; both former police officers
The man was killed Sunday night.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Greenville street by tow truck
North Topsail Beach Fire Department Lt. Billy Roth died Sunday in a traffic accident in Duplin...
First responders in two counties mourning loss of co-worker
Kinston Police Department
Kinston police issue 37 tickets, 143 warnings in first week of Vernon Avenue crackdown
Two people behind bars in beauty store robbery in Goldsboro

Latest News

Magnolia Arts Center to debut Oliver! the Musical
Oliver! the Musical features family and talent of all ages in Eastern Carolina non-profit production
Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Aulander where the sheriff said a woman was killed and...
Elderly woman killed, caregiver injured in Aulander stabbing
Raccoon
Another rabid animal found in Lenoir County
Coastal Wedding Expo
Coastal Wedding Expo: A “one-stop shop” for wedding planning
Mother of missing teen found murdered charged in case
Mother of missing teen found murdered charged in case