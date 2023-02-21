Cape Lookout controlled burn with Legacy women crew

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - An all-women fire crew will be cleaning up Cape Lookout with a controlled burn.

Cape Lookout National Seashore will have a Conservation Legacy Women’s Fire Crew on site in Portsmouth Village beginning today.

They announced that these crews will be cutting down dead or hazardous trees. These trees will be disposed of with a controlled burn, so people in the surrounding area may see smoke in the coming days.

The plan is to have all the burns completed by next Tuesday.

