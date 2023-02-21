LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There has been another rabid animal found in Lenoir County, the second one in four days.

This time it was a raccoon that the North Carolina State Lab said tested positive for rabies.

It was found near West Pleasant Hill and Watering Pond roads.

It is the second rabid raccoon found in the southern part of Lenoir County this year.

On Friday, the health department announced a rabid fox was discovered in the Paul’s Path Road area, while the other rapid raccoon was found last month between Pink Hill and Deep Run.

“We are asking people to be mindful for themselves and their pets since we have located rabid raccoons and a fox in several areas of the county,” said Health Director Pamela Brown. “Please ensure your pets are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.”

In 2022, there were eight confirmed rabid raccoons found in Lenoir County.

