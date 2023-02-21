Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

An ‘unprecedented’ 12 manatees were released back into the ocean

Caption
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A new record has been set by manatee rescue and rehabilitators after 12 of the sea creatures were released back into the ocean on Monday.

According to a news release from the Save the Manatee Club, an “unprecedented” 12 manatees were released off the coast of Florida by the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership.

According to the release, this was the most ever released into the wild in a single day.

Researchers said they put GPS trackers on the creatures to keep up with them.

The manatees released back into the wild include Asha, Scampi, Ferret, Finch, Artemis, Bianca, Inigo, Lilpeep, Maximoff, Alby, Manhattan, and Swimshady.

The organization said most of the manatees released were orphans whose mothers died of starvation.

Experts said the animals’ starvation is being caused by the loss of seagrasses in the Indian River Lagoon, which acts as an important home to the manatee.

Florida officials started to distribute lettuce to supplement the manatees’ diets.

Manatees have been experiencing an “unusual mortality event” in Florida during the past three years, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Taylor charged with drug offenses
Residents of Lenoir County home ordered to leave after judge declares the property a nuisance
The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
New details on murder-suicide of Pitt Co. couple; both former police officers
Person of interest wanted for questioning
Sheriff Office searches for person of interest in New Bern larceny
Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
North Topsail Beach Fire Department Lt. Billy Roth died Sunday in a traffic accident in Duplin...
First responders in two counties mourning loss of co-worker

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
The Naval History and Heritage Command confirmed the identity of a wreck site off the coast of...
US submarine lost during WWII found nearly 80 years later
Julius Freeman, a suspect in the Memphis mass shooting that left 1 dead and at least 10 others...
Man arrested after shooting in Memphis leaves 1 dead, 10 injured
An "unprecedented" 12 manatees were released back into the ocean
Photos: 12 manatees released back into the ocean