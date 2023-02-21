Advertise With Us
American Athletic Conference announces dates for upcoming football season

ECU schedule dates set for 2023 season
ECU Football Head Coach Mike Houston
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football had its regular season dates set for the upcoming football season on Tuesday morning as the American Athletic Conference put out its 2023 schedule.

The Pirates home dates will be September 9th against Marshall, September 23rd against Gardner-Webb, October 12th against SMU, October 21st against Charlotte, and either November 24th or 25th against Tulsa. The conference can flex that game to the “Black Friday” time slot if the game means a lot. Like the Cincinatti game here two seasons ago.

