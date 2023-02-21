American Athletic Conference announces dates for upcoming football season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football had its regular season dates set for the upcoming football season on Tuesday morning as the American Athletic Conference put out its 2023 schedule.

THE 2023 AMERICAN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE🏈 pic.twitter.com/9NHxxzlCbD — The American (@American_Conf) February 21, 2023

Put it on your fridge 📸 pic.twitter.com/5xKWntYO9s — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) February 21, 2023

The Pirates home dates will be September 9th against Marshall, September 23rd against Gardner-Webb, October 12th against SMU, October 21st against Charlotte, and either November 24th or 25th against Tulsa. The conference can flex that game to the “Black Friday” time slot if the game means a lot. Like the Cincinatti game here two seasons ago.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.