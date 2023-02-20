Two people behind bars in beauty store robbery in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are in jail after breaking into a beauty supply store in Goldsboro Sunday.

According to Goldsboro Police, 28-year-old Jaqwan Atkinson and 18-year-old Miracle Rich are facing breaking and entering and larceny charges.

Goldsboro Police responded to 128 E. Walnut Street for a breaking and entering at Best Beauty Care Store.

Witnesses say the two men broke the window on the door and removed a cash box and ran away.

Officers located Atkinson and Rich in the 200 block of N. Center Street after witnesses provided a description.

They’re both being held in the Wayne County Detention Center on a $5,000 secure bond.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919)-735-2255.

Each of them will have an initial court appearance scheduled for Feb. 20.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.